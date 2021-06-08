One of Ari Fletcher's bikini-clad IG posts is attracting conversation from fans and celebs alike. This past Sunday, Fletcher posted thirst traps in her blue-jean bikini, clearly kicking off her Hot Girl Summer-- driving a boat and all.

The post accumulated over half a million views and continues to garner attention from fellow public figures. One of Fletcher's recent admirers includes no one other than R&B singer Summer Walker. The "Come Thru" singer reposted Fletcher's photos to her story with the caption, "Moneybagg Yo is very lucky man."

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher have been together for almost two years. Back in October 2020, the couple celebrated the one year anniversary of their relationship. Fletcher was in a relationship with rapper G Herbo prior to her much-talked about relationship with Moneybagg Yo. The former couple share one child together, while Moneybagg Yo was previously linked to Megan Thee Stallion.

Walker is no stranger to shouting out fellow women in the game. She often uses her alternative IG account, @galactawhore, to do just that; share photos from fellow females in the game or different models she's been eyeing on the 'Gram, praising many different types of beauty.

Check out her post below.