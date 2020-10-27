The pandemic really did speed things up, didn't it?

It feels like, just the other week, Moneybagg Yo was still dating Megan Thee Stallion and Ari Fletcher was with Gervonta Davis. Nope... that's far in the past and, apparently, Bagg and Ari have been dating each other for the last year.

The two stars celebrated their one-year anniversary this week by heading out for some cocktails, sharing pictures on their Instagram Stories. They were all boo'd up, posting one shot of Ari's head over Bagg's shoulder as they enjoyed the night.

The couple is always making headlines for their shenanigans online, which seemingly include near-breakups every other week. Their fans are happy that they lasted for a year, but they're also pretty surprised. Given the fact that both have made their toxic traits pretty clear, it's shocking to some of their followers that they actually stuck it out for twelve months. Good for them, though! Hopefully, they can enjoy a lifetime of memories together.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Recently, the couple was embroiled in a back-and-forth with Yung Joc (yes, really...) after the rapper tried to pit G Herbo against Moneybagg Yo for their Ari Fletcher connection. The only thing that was iffy about that was the fact that Herb and Bagg aren't even friends, so it didn't make much sense.

Are you a fan of Ari and Bagg together?