It looks like things are officially finished between Megan Thee Stallion and MoneyBagg Yo. After the rap game's resident Hot Girl hinted during a freestyle that she was single, her man MoneyBagg Yo took the airwaves to refute the statement, saying that they were still doing well as a unit. People had their suspicions though. After all, why would Megan say that she's not in a relationship if she actually is? It took some time but the internet's detectives have officially found evidence of their split, pointing to social media statistics as proof that the couple is no longer together.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Perhaps trying to limit the amount of content they each see involving their exes, it would appear as though MoneyBagg Yo and Megan Thee Stallion have unfollowed each other on social media. Of course, this doesn't exactly spell out the fact that the two are broken up but it does mean that there's some trouble in paradise. And, if we're being honest, if both of them feel strongly enough to erase the other's online presence from their feeds, there's a good chance it's done.

No telling whether or not the couple plans to get back together. After Bagg was allegedly exposed the other day by a "clout chaser", we're thinking Meg may want to explore her options.