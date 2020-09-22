Ari Fletcher has become one of the most famous influencers online, racking up millions of fans just by being herself. Her hustle has been commendable, truly offering her all to the world, opening up on social media and ensuring that her brand is crystal-clear to her followers.

Currently on vacation in Las Vegas, Ari took some time to answer fan questions. Many of which revolved around her relationship with Moneybagg Yo and the way she sees her life playing out in general.

She did not filter herself.

Recently, there have been pregnancy rumors floating around Ari and Bagg and, last night, the influencer took time to address those. "I don’t know if I’m pregnant or not, I ain’t took a test. I’ll keep y’all posted after Vegas," said Ari, genuinely not knowing.

When somebody asked her if she plans on getting married, Ari also shot through with a clear answer.

"No," she wrote, confirming that she was not hacked.

This isn't the first time that Ari makes headlines for her antics on social media. She often finds herself in the tabloids for things that she says about her relationship.

Recently, Ari was featured on Moneybagg Yo's new collaborative project with Blac Youngsta, crying over the toxicity in their relationship at the end of "Brain Dead."

Are you surprised that she doesn't see marriage with Bagg in her future?