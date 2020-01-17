Gervonta Davis recently shared some photos of himself and his new lady friend sitting courtside at a Lakers game, and some folks really took it upon themselves to drag the boxer's new relationship. Gervonta posted some happy shots of himself and his new boo, who is reportedly Floyd Mayweather's ex, expressing his disbelief at how lucky he is.

"When you know you not supposed to be sitting court side or next to her but I’m here bitch I’m here..shittin meee!!" he wrote in the caption. Gervonta couldn't escape the mentions of his past for long, though, as someone decided to point out, "ARI & MONEY BAG YO LOOKS BETTER🙄." The comment refers to Gervonta's ex, Ari Fletcher, who has recently entered a relationship with rapper, Moneybagg Yo. The two made waves when they went public earlier this month, and have been putting their affection on display ever since.

Gervonta clapped back at this hater by reminding them what's really important, replying, "I'm richer what now 🤯." Another negative user chimed in on the photos of Gervonta and his girlfriend, Yaya, pointing out that she was recently involved with Floyd Mayweather (not to be confused with Floyd's daughter, Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather). "🤣Y'all n*ggas love a passaround..... ain't she f*ck money may? Y'all make me sick." Gervonta responded to this comment, "she mine now b*tch..problem??" Gervonta and Yaya were recently spotted getting arrested together in L.A.