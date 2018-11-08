ari
- RelationshipsAri Wishes MoneyBagg Yo A Happy "Sex-iversary" On ThanksgivingIt's not only Thanksgiving for MoneyBagg Yo and Ari Fletcher today...By Alex Zidel
- AnticsMoneyBagg Yo & Ari Clap Back At "The Real" Hosts For Criticizing Rapper's Birthday GiftGarcelle Beauvais and her "The Real" co-hosts spoke at length about Ari Fletcher buying 28 acres of land for MoneyBagg Yo for his birthday.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureAri Fletcher Asks For Prayers: "I Have Serious Health Issues"Ari Fletcher asks for prayers from her fans as she admits she has "serious" health issues right now.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsAri Is Holding A "Wockesha" Grudge Against MoneyBagg YoAri keeps haunting MoneyBagg Yo with questions about his hit song "Wockesha" after finding out it's not about her.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsAri Blows Up MoneyBagg Yo's Twitter After Learning "Wockesha" Isn't About HerAri just found out that "Wockesha" isn't about her and she has questions.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsLil Durk's Son Addresses MoneyBagg Yo: "Ari Is My Girl"Lil Durk's nine-year-old son warned MoneyBagg Yo that he's going to steal his girlfriend Ari.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsLil Durk's 9-Year-Old Son Shoots His Shot At Ari Fletcher, MoneyBagg Yo RespondsMoneyBagg Yo is laughing after Lil Durk's nine-year-old son tried to steal Ari away from him.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsMoneyBagg Yo Seemingly Addresses Video Of Ari Twerking On Another ManMoneyBagg Yo has a message after a video of his girlfriend Ari twerking on her male friend went viral.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsTrouble In Paradise? MoneyBagg Yo & Ari Share Cryptic Posts OnlineThere may be trouble in paradise between MoneyBagg Yo and Ari.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsG Herbo Explains Why Taina Blocked Him After Ari's PartyG Herbo answered a question about his fiancée Taina blocking him on Instagram this week.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsMoneybagg Yo & Ari Fletcher Celebrate One-Year AnniversaryMoneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher have been together for one year.By Alex Zidel
- BeefMoneybagg Yo & Ari Fletcher Clap Back At Yung Joc With Uber DissMoneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher clown Yung Joc on Twitter, going after his pockets.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsYung Joc Tries Pitting G Herbo Against Moneybagg Yo Over Ari FletcherYung Joc tries to send a message about loyalty, using G Herbo and Moneybagg Yo as an example.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureAri Fletcher Threatens To "Beat The Baby Out" Of Nicki Minaj's Pregnant Friend Rah AliRah Ali posted a story about Ari Fletcher that she was unhappy about, threatening to "beat the baby out" of the pregnant blogger who recently suffered a miscarriage.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsMeek Mill Uses Moneybagg Yo & Ari Fletcher As An ExampleMeek Mill looks to Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher as relationship goals, telling everyone to "get a rich gal" after Ari copped a new Maybach for Bagg.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsDid Blac Youngsta Snitch On Himself Over Moneybagg Yo & Ari Shooting Incident?Blac Youngsta said he was bored and requested a "shootout" in a video he shared mere hours before Moneybagg Yo's birthday party ended with gunfire.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsAri Fletcher Cries Over Moneybagg Yo On His New Song "Brain Dead"Ari Fletcher is featured on Moneybagg Yo's new song, where she airs him out via voicemail recording at the end.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureCuban Doll Responds To Sex Tape With Tadoe LeakingCuban Doll has addressed the leaked sex tape of her and Tadoe, coming after his alleged ex Ari for releasing it.By Lynn S.
