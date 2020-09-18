Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher have one of rap's most toxic relationships, it would seem. After listening to "Brain Dead" on Bagg's new collaborative project with Blac Youngsta, that much is basically confirmed.

Bagg and Ari are regularly wrapped up in break-up rumors, mostly because of Ari's reactive nature on social media. Instead of keeping things between her and her man, she often takes to Instagram or Twitter to air out their dirty laundry.

When it was revealed that Ari was featured on Code Red, the new mixtape from Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta, many of the influencer's fans wondered if she would be getting in her singing bag. The project is officially out and, at the end of "Brain Dead," which appears to be a song about their issues, Ari steps in for a few voice mail recordings, starting out all lovey-dovey before she gets frustrated, calling out the rapper for ignoring her.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

"Hey babe, I'm just calling to check on you, see where you at, what you doin'. Call me when you can, love you, bye," says Ari in the first message before getting progressively more upset. "I'm not finna keep call your motherfuckin' phone, like. Call me the fuck back, drop your location, something, I'm gonna beat your ass, you got me fucked up. Call me back now."

In the final voice message, she cries. "I'm sick of this shit, like, I'm done, I don't know why you always do this shit to me. Like you waste my fuckin' time, all the time," she says. "All you have to do is call me back."

Listen to the song below.