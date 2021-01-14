Summer Walker isn't allowing her pregnancy to deny her of any of the hottest challenges on the internet. Sure, she's got a growing baby bump and it's preventing her from fully diving into Erica Banks' "Buss It" challenge, but she's still got the flexibility and moves to bounce her booty up and down to Megan Thee Stallion's hit record with DaBaby, "Cry Baby".

One of the hottest songs in the country right now, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby have a scorcher with "Cry Baby". Among other songs from Megan's debut studio album Good News, this one stood out to fans and was deemed the next single. Of course, there's a massive push on social media for the record, backed by tons of influencers who have been shaking their asses to the twerk-ready song. Summer Walker might have been a little more aggressive with her dance a few months ago, but she's not letting pregnancy get in the way of showing her support to Megan, who has another one on her hands.

Getting on her knees on the carpet, Summer Walker bounced her booty to the beat of the tune, enjoying herself to the hit record. The video was posted to her alternate page, where she shares more exclusive content for her fans and anything that doesn't have to do with her career.

Do you think Summer did a good job?