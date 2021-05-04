Based on the social media person Ari Fletcher has developed for herself, it's safe to say she's a very reactive person. The Instagram model and influencer has long been known for her call it like it is attitude, something that has run her into some social media scuffles and controversies in the past. Seemingly unable to bite her tongue this time around, the former girlfriend of G Herbo and mother to their 3-year-old son Yosohn sent out a few cryptic tweets over the weekend aimed at her ex and his current beau Taina Williams.

The couple hosted a boho chic-themed baby shower over the weekend for their soon-to-be bundle of joy where many of their friends and family were in attendance, including Yosohn. After pictures from the event featuring the toddler posing happily alongside Taina and Herb's family surfaced online, it seemed as though Ari was not rocking with it.

The adorable shots show the blended family rocking matching outfits and wide smiles. Following the surfacing of the photos, Ari penned in a tweet Monday (May 3), “You give a mf a inch they take a mile. Like not too much on my child, relax!” Footage from the event shows Yosohn being embraced by Taina and Herb's family, something that may have been overwhelming for the youngster.

While speculative, the influencer's previously expressed disdain towards having her son with Herb around Taina is very telling. Back in November, she vocalized she would rather Taina not hold her son. "Sweetie please don't post my son and another girl, remove this," she wrote on a pop culture page on Instagram at the time.

She added that Taina disclosed to her that Yosohn did not like her, which may very well be another reason for the tweet. Ultimately, it does seem to be a case of a momma bear fiercely protecting her cub.

