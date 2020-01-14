London On Da Track played a pivotal part in the creation of Summer Walker's debut album Over It, serving as the executive producer of the project and even being a subject of her lyrics at times. The album centers on love and the things we would do for those we care the most about. Throughout her relationship with LODT, Summer Walker has been open about their ups and downs. She has been known to act irrationally at times, announcing to the world that the couple had broken up in October 2019, before peddling back on that statement the following day. She's not exactly going that far this time around but fans are speculating that there's trouble in paradise after the buzzing artist shared a petty post to her social channels.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Updating her Instagram last night, Summer Walker shared a post that she had seen on Facebook, seemingly relating to the message being spread. "Imagine hurting the woman GOD sent to heal you... enjoy that L my guy," wrote the man who originally shared the post. Walker added her own two cents, writing: "Lmao a whole fucking LLLLLLLLLLLL." She added a clown emoji for good measure.

Much like the last time this sort of thing happened, fans are speculating that Summer and London could be through. After all, why else would she be sharing something like this? "Y’all break up again?" asked the top commenter in her inbox.

Summer and London have not clarified whether this has to do with their proper relationship or if it was just meant as a general means of communication. Hopefully, things are all good between them.