After teasing her forthcoming record Over It, Summer Walker has finally shared the release date. Fans have been hounding the singer as they've waited for any news about her debut album, and early Friday, Summer shared in a text image on Instagram that she isn't the person with the information.

"Since London [on da Track] producing the whole album y'all ask him when the album drop cuz he holding me up," she wrote. Then, just three hours ago, she uploaded the cover art for Over It and wrote in the Instagram caption, "My first album OVER IT drops OCT 4. pre save now in bio..drop a 💅🏾 if u ready." Over It will be released via LVRN/Interscope Records and will feature the lead single, "Playing Games," that she dropped just weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Summer and London have been sharing more of their budding relationship on social media. On Wednesday, the couple snuggled up for photos and video clips on Instagram where London even said, "we could go half on a baby 👶🏾 on purpose 🤤." This love affair isn't something that the past women in London's life appreciated because they've been arguing on social media, claiming that he hasn't been around for his children. However, one of his baby mamas let it be known that London isn't a bad father and the other women are just upset because he doesn't want them anymore. As long as we get Summer's album, we're all good.