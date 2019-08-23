mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Summer Walker Is Tired Of Her Partner "Playing Games"

Erika Marie
August 23, 2019 00:51
Playing Games
Summer Walker

The singer is preparing for the release of her next album, "OVER IT."


We aren't exactly sure, but Summer Walker's forthcoming album OVER IT may have a theme that could throw a wrench in the Fall's cuffing season. The 23-year-old R&B singer recently shared that OVER IT will drop sometime this year, and judging by the imagery she's shared on social media, the record may be a collection of songs that speak to feeling under-appreciated or unloved in a relationship.

Now, that's just a guess, but on Friday, Summer delivered her new single "Playing Games" that fits right into our theory. As you listen, the production of the song comes across as something sexy, but in the lyrics, Summer sings to her partner who hasn't been showing her the affection she requires. "I'm just tryin' to match your words with your actions / I need more than satisfaction," she says. Summer is following up this Hot Girl season with some emotionally-driven R&B slow jams, so check out her latest and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

All I ever ask is for you to
Pick up the phone when you alone
All I ever asked was for you to
Show me some love, kisses and hugs

Summer Walker over it
