Summer Walker has a full schedule.
Summer Walker has certainly enjoyed a breakout season this past year and now the culmination of the singer's efforts are set to arrive in the forms of her official studio debut as well as her first (and last) full-scale headlining tour.
"my first album OVER IT coming xx/xx/19," the siren penned ina caption that accompanied a clip of her writing the album title in red lipstick in the mirror. What would follow was a series of more teasers, including a small rant, alluding to a recent breakup, and further following it up with incendiary shots shared with producer London On The Track.
Soon, she made a pit stop with official business, announcing her First & Last Tour run, set to kick off in October at the Mala Luna Festival and wrapping up December 21st in Memphis. Catch the full itinerary below.
Summer Walker's First & Last Tour Dates