Summer Walker has certainly enjoyed a breakout season this past year and now the culmination of the singer's efforts are set to arrive in the forms of her official studio debut as well as her first (and last) full-scale headlining tour.

"my first album OVER IT coming xx/xx/19," the siren penned ina caption that accompanied a clip of her writing the album title in red lipstick in the mirror. What would follow was a series of more teasers, including a small rant, alluding to a recent breakup, and further following it up with incendiary shots shared with producer London On The Track.

Soon, she made a pit stop with official business, announcing her First & Last Tour run, set to kick off in October at the Mala Luna Festival and wrapping up December 21st in Memphis. Catch the full itinerary below.

Summer Walker's First & Last Tour Dates

SAN ANTONIO , TX, USA NELSON W. WOLFF MUNICIPAL STADIUM

NEW ORLEANS , LA, USA JOY THEATER

DALLAS , TX, USA THE BOMB FACTORY

HOUSTON , TX, USA REVENTION MUSIC CENTER

AUSTIN , TX, USA ACL LIVE

LAS VEGAS , NV, USA LAS VEGAS FESTIVAL GROUNDS

TUCSON , AZ , USA THE RIALTO THEATRE

SAN DIEGO , CA, USA SOMA

TEMPE , AZ, USA MARQUEE THEATRE

LOS ANGELES , CA, USA CAMP FLOG GNAW CARNIVAL

SACRAMENTO , CA, USA ACE OF SPADES

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, USA THE WARFIELD

PORTLAND , OR, USA MCMENAMINS CRYSTAL BALLROOM

VANCOUVER , CANADA VOGUE THEATRE

SALT LAKE CITY , UT, USA THE UNION EVENT CENTER

DENVER , CO, USA OGDEN THEATRE

SAINT PAUL , MN, USA MYTH LIVE

MILWAUKEE , WI, USA THE RAVE / EAGLES CLUB

TORONTO , CANADA REBEL

CHICAGO , IL, USA RIVIERA THEATRE

ROYAL OAK , MI, USA ROYAL OAK MUSIC THEATRE

PITTSBURGH , PA, USA STAGE AE

BOSTON , MA, USA HOUSE OF BLUES BOSTON

COLUMBUS , OH, USA EXPRESS LIVE!

PHILADELPHIA , PA, USA FRANKLIN MUSIC HALL

TERMINAL 5

CHARLOTTE , NC, USA THE FILLMORE CHARLOTTE

SILVER SPRING , MD, USA THE FILLMORE

NORFOLK , VA, USA THE NORVA

RICHMOND , VA, USA THE NATIONAL

FORT LAUDERDALE , FL, USA REVOLUTION LIVE

ORLANDO , FL, USA THE PLAZA LIVE

BIRMINGHAM , AL, USA IRON CITY BHAM

NASHVILLE , TN, USA MARATHON MUSIC WORKS