Summer Walker has certainly enjoyed a breakout season this past year and now the culmination of the singer's efforts are set to arrive in the forms of her official studio debut as well as her first (and last) full-scale headlining tour.

"my first album OVER IT coming xx/xx/19," the siren penned ina caption that accompanied a clip of her writing the album title in red lipstick in the mirror. What would follow was a series of more teasers, including a small rant, alluding to a recent breakup, and further following it up with incendiary shots shared with producer London On The Track.

Soon, she made a pit stop with official business, announcing her First & Last Tour run, set to kick off in October at the Mala Luna Festival and wrapping up December 21st in Memphis. Catch the full itinerary below.

Summer Walker's First & Last Tour Dates

OCT. 26TH
SAN ANTONIOTX, USA
NELSON W. WOLFF MUNICIPAL STADIUM
OCT. 27TH
NEW ORLEANSLA, USA
JOY THEATER
OCT. 28TH
DALLASTX, USA
THE BOMB FACTORY
OCT. 30TH
HOUSTONTX, USA
REVENTION MUSIC CENTER
OCT. 31ST
AUSTINTX, USA
ACL LIVE
NOV. 1ST
LAS VEGASNV, USA
LAS VEGAS FESTIVAL GROUNDS
NOV. 2ND
TUCSONAZ, USA
THE RIALTO THEATRE
NOV. 5TH
SAN DIEGOCA, USA
SOMA
NOV. 6TH
TEMPEAZ, USA
MARQUEE THEATRE
NOV. 9TH
LOS ANGELESCA, USA
CAMP FLOG GNAW CARNIVAL
NOV. 11TH
SACRAMENTOCA, USA
ACE OF SPADES
NOV. 12TH
SAN FRANCISCOCA, USA
THE WARFIELD
NOV. 14TH
PORTLANDOR, USA
MCMENAMINS CRYSTAL BALLROOM
NOV. 15TH
VANCOUVERCANADA
VOGUE THEATRE
NOV. 19TH
SALT LAKE CITYUT, USA
THE UNION EVENT CENTER
NOV. 20TH
DENVERCO, USA
OGDEN THEATRE
NOV. 22ND
SAINT PAULMN, USA
MYTH LIVE
NOV. 23RD
MILWAUKEEWI, USA
THE RAVE / EAGLES CLUB
NOV. 25TH
TORONTOCANADA
REBEL
NOV. 26TH
CHICAGOIL, USA
RIVIERA THEATRE
NOV. 27TH
ROYAL OAKMI, USA
ROYAL OAK MUSIC THEATRE
NOV. 30TH
PITTSBURGHPA, USA
STAGE AE
DEC. 2ND
BOSTONMA, USA
HOUSE OF BLUES BOSTON
DEC. 4TH
COLUMBUSOH, USA
EXPRESS LIVE!
DEC. 5TH
PHILADELPHIAPA, USA
FRANKLIN MUSIC HALL
DEC. 7TH
NEW YORKNY, USA
TERMINAL 5
DEC. 10TH
CHARLOTTENC, USA
THE FILLMORE CHARLOTTE
DEC. 11TH
SILVER SPRINGMD, USA
THE FILLMORE
DEC. 12TH
NORFOLKVA, USA
THE NORVA
DEC. 14TH
RICHMONDVA, USA
THE NATIONAL
DEC. 16TH
FORT LAUDERDALEFL, USA
REVOLUTION LIVE
DEC. 17TH
ORLANDOFL, USA
THE PLAZA LIVE
DEC. 18TH
BIRMINGHAMAL, USA
IRON CITY BHAM
DEC. 20TH
NASHVILLETN, USA
MARATHON MUSIC WORKS
DEC. 21ST
MEMPHISTN, USA
MINGLEWOOD HALL