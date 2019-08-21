Tory Lanez has been teasing the arrival of Chixtape 5 for quite some time which he recently shared an update about. Tory revealed that the project will be on streaming services, unlike other installments in the Chixtape series. Additionally, he said that the samples on the project have officially been cleared so it seems like the campaign is set to kick off any time now.

The rapper's been on tour with Chris Brown this past summer on the Indigoat tour which is set to conclude on October 19th. Once that ends, there's a pretty strong chance he'll pop up in the crowd during Summer Walker's First And The Last tour, which is set to kick off on October 26th at Mala Luna Festival. The star has been working closely with Melii, who is opening up for the rising R&B crooner on the tour, and he's already showing mad support via his social pages. Tory recently shared some promotional assets for Summer's tour, telling everyone to go and check it out after Indigoat. He won't be performing himself but it's nice to see the Canadian star putting on for his homies.

Hopefully, Chixtape 5 will finally arrive at some point in the near future. The fans are waiting on it. Maybe a collaboration with both Summer and Melii will be included? We can only hope!