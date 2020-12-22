Stream Jay Critch's Latest Mixtape "Signed With Love"

Jay Critch has held his own and built his buzz musically since 2015, collaborating with Rowdy Rebel on "Man Down." Hailing from Clinton Hill in Brooklyn, as a signed artist to Rich the Kid's Rich Forever Music Label and Interscope Records, Critch has laid low, perfecting his pen and craft.

As a student of NY rap, Critch blends his take on the traditional New York sound with auto-tuned croons of an R&B singer notable to today's popular sound.

Critch's debut project was released in 2018 and included a few New York heavy hitters, featuring the likes of French Montana and Fabolous on "Try It" and Migos' Offset on "Quicker." Just a few weeks ago, Critch put out two singles, "Bronny" placing his fast-paced, playboy lifestyle in direct relation to Lebron James' son, and prior surprised fans with his "Gamestop" freestyle, assuring his fans that he's got everything in control like the gaming retailer.

Late October, Critch was involved in a fight outside a New Jersey nightclub and allegedly threw the first punch. The details of that brawl aren't clear but what we do know is that Critch is back, this time spreading love on Signed with Love–it's the Brooklyn way.

Tracklist:

1. All I Wanted

2. Typing

3. 2 Much

4. Stacy Dash

5. Been That

6. Signed with Love

7. Mental

8. The Plan

9. Familiar

10. Letter To My N****s

11. Take Out