Jay Critch Surprises Fans With New "GameStop" Freestyle

Most of us have a love-hate relationship with GameStop. On the bright side, they've always got all the new releases, guaranteeing that you can play the hottest new games on the day of. However, when it comes to the buyback and trade-in systems, they're always lowballing.

Still, most of us depend on GameStop to provide all the physical copies of our favorite video games.

Jay Critch has been having an interesting week, getting jumped outside of a nightclub in New Jersey. He didn't get hurt too badly but he wants to assure his fans that he still has full control over everything, just like GameStop, in his latest freestyle.

"I got control of this shit like GameStop," raps the Rich Forever artist on his new freestyle, which was produced by Axl Beats and released on SoundCloud.

Listen to the new release from Jay Critch below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics:

I got a bag and I elevate it

Plain Jane bust-down watch

I know they diss but I'm way too lit

I cannot name drop none of my opps

I went up and them n***as still in the same spot

Heard a boy got hit, left in the same spot

Trap still up and we in the same spot

I got control of this shit like GameStop