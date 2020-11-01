It's never officially Halloween until a fight breaks out. Despite a pandemic, it looks like Jay Critch's Halloween turned out to be quite official by those standards. New footage emerged earlier today of a brawl that took place outside of a New Jersey club involving the Brooklyn rapper and his crew.



Akademiks shared the footage to his page revealing a massive fight that broke out. Some of the footage suggests that Jay Critch may have thrown the first punch when he and his crew were outside before they were outnumbered. "Ayo, they jumpin' Jay Critch, yo," the man behind the camera is heard yelling in the midst of the havoc. Surely, that will turn into the soundbite of the week.

Other footage later emerged of what appeared to go down right before. A fight broke out inside before spilling outside of the Barcode in New Jersey. It's still unclear what the root of the issue was that sparked the altercation.

While Critch was out turning up in New Jersey, the rapper previously posted that he was hosting a secret Halloween Party in Queens, New York. It's unclear if the event he was at last night had any connection to the altercation that occurred.

It's been nearly two years since Jay Critch released his last project, Hood Favorite. Though he's gone on release solo music, fans have been eagerly awaiting a new project. He's been teasing a project titled, JuggSeason which has yet to see the light of day.

Peep some of the footage below.