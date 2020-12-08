mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jay Critch Lives The Young Playboy Lifestyle On "Bronny"

Aron A.
December 08, 2020 16:40
Bronny
Jay Critch

Jay Critch finds a few similarities between himself and LeBron James' son on his new single.


Jay Critch hasn't released a project in nearly two years but still, he's remained active as ever. He's continued to flood the streets with loose records that have shown some growth as fans anticipate his next move. This week, the rapper returned with his latest offering which pays homage to LeBron James' son. The single, titled "Bronny," is a bouncy banger that finds Critch showcasing his lyrical dexterity. He slides on the production with quick-witted puns and plenty of sex references as he defines his status as a young playboy.

With a music video that showcases him and the crew in the studio with pints of lean, and a cameo from Rich The Kid, it seems like Jay Critch has been putting in hours at the studio.

Quotable Lyrics
Steak & Lobster and I still do the ramen
Tell 'em pay me, tell 'em n***as to write a cheque
Diamonds punchin', you can get it with the right or left
Mike Amiri and I still do the Nike Tech

