Jay Critch Lives The Young Playboy Lifestyle On "Bronny"

Jay Critch hasn't released a project in nearly two years but still, he's remained active as ever. He's continued to flood the streets with loose records that have shown some growth as fans anticipate his next move. This week, the rapper returned with his latest offering which pays homage to LeBron James' son. The single, titled "Bronny," is a bouncy banger that finds Critch showcasing his lyrical dexterity. He slides on the production with quick-witted puns and plenty of sex references as he defines his status as a young playboy.

With a music video that showcases him and the crew in the studio with pints of lean, and a cameo from Rich The Kid, it seems like Jay Critch has been putting in hours at the studio.

Quotable Lyrics

Steak & Lobster and I still do the ramen

Tell 'em pay me, tell 'em n***as to write a cheque

Diamonds punchin', you can get it with the right or left

Mike Amiri and I still do the Nike Tech