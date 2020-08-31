Jacob Blake
- LifeRusten Sheskey, Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake, Won't' Be Charged By DOJ: ReportThe Department of Justice announced that federal charges will not be sought against Sheskey, who shot Blake seven times in August 2020.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJacob Blake's Uncle Arrested During Protest For Cop Returning To Kenosha ForceProtests erupted in the city over the cop's return to the force, resulting in multiple arrests including the victim's uncle. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsCardi B Goes Off On Politicians More Concerned With Her Than Police BrutalityThe rapper reposted Rep. Glenn Grothman complaining about Cardi's influence and lack of "decency."By Erika Marie
- CrimeRusten Sheskey, Kenosha Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake 7 Times, Is Back At WorkRusten Sheskey, the officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back, is back on the police force.By Alex Zidel
- GossipJacob Blake Sues Kenosha Officer Who Shot Him In The Back: ReportIn August 2020, Blake was shot seven times by Officer Rusten Sheskey and is taking him to court.By Erika Marie
- CrimeKyle Rittenhouse Trial Delayed Until November As Lawyers Work On Public Opinion PollThe teen faces murder charges for the shooting deaths of two people peacefully protesting the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.By Erika Marie
- SportsKyrie Irving's Anger Over Jacob Blake Ruling Also Caused Absence: ReportIn addition to the issues listed in his official statement, Irving also allegedly was upset over the ruling in the Jacob Blake case. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureJacob Blake Recalls Being Shot In The Back By Police In Front Of His KidsIn an interview, Blake details his experience and what he said to his children immediately after being shot.By Erika Marie
- RandomKyle Rittenhouse, Accused Kenosha Killer, Appears At Bar Wearing "Free As F*ck" ShirtThe 18-year-old faces first-degree murder charges and life in prison for an event that took place at a Black Lives Matter protest.By Erika Marie
- CrimeJacob Blake Shooting: Kenosha Cop Will Not Be ChargedRusten Sheskey, the officer who shot and paralyzed Jacob Blake from the waist down, will not face any charges. By Aron A.
- CrimeKyle Rittenhouse Posts $2 Million Bond, Released From JailRittenhouse is currently facing a multitude of first-degree homicide charges.By Alexander Cole
- BasketballBarack Obama Details The Call With LeBron James That Help Restart The NBABarack gives presidential level guidance. By Karlton Jahmal
- LifeJacob Blake Released From HospitalJacob Blake is currently recovering at a spinal rehabilitation center, leaving the hospital a week-and-a-half ago.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeKenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Appears In CourtThe 17 year old killed two protesters and injured another last month in Wisconsin. By Dre D.
- TVAl Sharpton Denounces Attacks On Police: "Stop Senseless Violence & Lawlessness"The civil rights activist said that he prayers for officers in the same prayer as he does Jacob Blake and George Floyd.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsJacob Blake Speaks Publicly For First Time Since ShootingJacob Blake has spoken publically for the first time since being hospitalized.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsJacob Blake Pleads Not Guilty To Previous ChargesJacob Blake entered the not guilty plea during a virtual court hearing.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureBeyoncé Celebrates 39th Birthday With $1M Donation To Black-Owned Small BusinessesThe Queen Bee makes a generous donation to celebrate her birthday.By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsBill Barr Argues Racial Bias in Police Shootings Is A "False Narrative"Bill Barr says the "epidemic of shooting unarmed black men" by the police is a false narrative.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsJeezy Blasts Trump For Comparing Police Shootings To Bad GolfersJeezy goes in on Trump after the president compared police brutality to a "choker" in a golf tournament By Aron A.
- PoliticsTrump Doesn't Condemn Kyle Rittenhouse Killings: "They Very Violently Attacked Him"The teen recently killed two people and injured a third at a Kenosha protest for Jacob Blake.By Erika Marie
- SportsJamal Murray Pays Tribute To Breonna Taylor & George FloydJamal Murray was emotional after scoring 50 points against the Jazz.By Alexander Cole