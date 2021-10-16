Black Lives Matter
- PoliticsBLM Leader Shalomyah Bowers Accused Of Stealing $10 Million In DonationsThe leader of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation is being accused of stealing over $10 million in donations.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKevin Gates Explains Why He Doesn't Support Black Lives MatterKevin Gates defends his controversial stance against Black Lives Matter.By Joshua Robinson
- LifeMan Who Murdered Ahmaud Arbery Fears He'll Be Killed In PrisonTravis McMichael wants to remain in federal custody as he's received threats that inmates are "waiting for him."By Lawrencia Grose
- PoliticsCandace Owens Talks Pulling Up To BLM Mansion & Patrice Cullors' ReactionOwens recalls the day Patrisse Cullors, allegedly, exaggerated their run-in about the BLM mansion.By Lawrencia Grose
- PoliticsBLM Founder Patrisse Cullors Spent Millions On Services And ExpensesBLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors continues to come under scrutiny after new tax documents were revealed. By Brianna Lawson
- CrimeBlack Man Paralyzed By Police Granted Historic $10 Million SettlementA New Jersey county agreed to pay the landmark settlement to a Black man who was paralyzed 8 years ago by police.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureCandace Owens Shares Footage Refuting Patrisse Cullors' Claims Of Her "Demanding" Visit: WatchCandace Owens came through with the receipts.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CulturePatrisse Cullors Admits To Using $6 Million BLM House For Her Son's Birthday & Biden's Inauguration PartyCullors gave an interview to the Associated Press, breaking down her side of the story.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsPatrisse Cullors, Co-Founder Of BLM Movement, Says Candace Owens Came To Her HouseCandace Owens says she's determined to find out, and expose, where the funding from the Black Lives Matter Movement is going.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureTerry Crews Apologizes For Controversial BLM Tweet: "It Was A Mistake"Back in 2020, Crews tweeted that "we must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter." He repeatedly doubled down but has since had a change of heart.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBLM Founder Patrisse Cullors Speaks Out Following Allegations About Misuse Of FundsPatrisse Cullors left her position at BLM in May of 2021, and is sharing her side of the story.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsBlack Lives Matter Organization Used Donations To Purchase A $6 Million Home In California: ReportThree BLM leaders have the organization catching fire.By Lawrencia Grose
- CrimeEx-Cops Charged In George Floyd's Murder Found Guilty On All ChargesThe three officers that stood by as Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd are found guilty of violating Floyd's rights. By Aron A.
- PoliticsAhmaud Arbery Verdict: Travis & Gregory McMichael Found Guilty Of MurderTravis McMichael was found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery on Wednesday.By Alex Zidel
- RandomKyle Rittenhouse Says He's Not Racist, Supports BLM In New InterviewKyle Rittenhouse said that he supports the Black Lives Matter movement in a new interview with Tucker Carlson.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeKyle Rittenhouse Acquittal Prompts Angry Protests & Vandalism In New YorkProtestors have been gathering all across the country to express their discontent with the decision.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsNearly All-White Jury Selected In The Trial For Ahmaud Arbery's MurderGlynn County Superior Court judge Timothy R. Walmsley approved a nearly all-white jury selection in the trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery after the defense attorneys removed eight potential Black jurors. By Angela Savage
- PoliticsJoe Biden Says Being A Cop Is "Harder Than It's Ever Been"Joe Biden defends police officers while speaking at the U.S. Capitol.By Cole Blake