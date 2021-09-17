Jacksonville rapper SpotemGottem is reportedly fighting for his life following a shooting on Thursday night in Miami. There is not much information available regarding the shooting, but it's being reported that SpotemGottem was shot five times, and that he is presently in critical condition.

We have reached out to the rapper's team to confirm this story, and to provide a statement. We will update the article when we hear back.

SpotemGottem is best known for his song "Beat Box," as well as the countless remixes that he released following its viral success. The song was huge on TikTok earlier this year, prompting a dance challenge known as the "Junebug." A number of rappers hopped on the beat after it proved to be a massive hit, including DaBaby, Young M.A, Dreezy, DDG, Polo G, Calboy, Latto, NLE Choppa, Lil Yachty, and more.

The Jacksonville rapper released his album Most Wanted this year, which included twelve songs and a feature from DaBaby. He has been hailed as one of the most exciting rappers coming out of his city, and we're praying that he's alright following these reports.



Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

As more information comes out regarding his condition, we will keep you posted. Pray for SpotemGottem.