SpotemGottem's "Most Wanted" Showcases His Versatility As A Solo Artist

Thanks to the #junebugchallenge, the entire world has its ears on SpotemGottem, and now the rising Florida artist aims to follow up the success of "Beat Box" and his 2020 project Final Destination with a new full-length release.

Led by previously heard singles such as "Federal" and all of the "Beat Box" remixes, SpotemGottem's new project Most Wanted has officially arrived, and the twelve-track project only comes with one guest feature, courtesy of DaBaby.

In addition to featuring the DaBaby remix of "Beat Box," the first section of the project is filled with minimal, yet hard-hitting beats that are reminiscent of the Florida artist's breakout hit. On Most Wanted's fourth track, "No Tik Tok," SpotemGottem makes fun of artists who spend all of their time on TikTok, which is hilariously ironic considering that the beloved social media app is what helped propel his career over the past several months.

Elsewhere on the project, the Final Destination artist showcases his versatility, with songs like the melodic island-tinged "Dirty Diana" and the fierce two-minute track "Who's Next."

Stream SpotemGottem's new project Most Wanted on your preferred streaming service below.

Tracklist

1. 5 AM

2. Choppa Love

3. Big Ass Chain

4. No Tik Tok

5. Dirty Diana

6. All In A Row

7. Freestyle

8. Beat Box 3 (feat. DaBaby)

9. Who's Next

10. Federal

11. Mind Right

12. Lost Souls