Kim Kardashian made her big hosting debut recently on Saturday Night Live, where she surprised audiences at home with her hilarious opening monologue and ridiculous skits. She put her all into the show, consulting her estranged husband Kanye West on her creative direction and more. With the superstar businesswoman celebrating her forty-first birthday today, the famous Libra popped up in a behind-the-scenes video, which was filmed as she recorded her verse for a rap song on the show.

"I know you little girls ain't laughin' at me, for your information, I wasn't asleep," she raps on the song, which debuted on her episode of SNL. DJ Akademiks posted the video to his page, baiting his followers into engaging with the content and asking who was ready for the "lyrical venom" that Kim K was spitting. Apparently, one famous rapper was more than ready.



JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Commenting a fire emoji, Soulja Boy showed that he's feeling Kim's bars, perhaps considering reaching out for a feature on his next viral hit. It's worth noting that Soulja is presently pretty upset with Kanye for omitting his verse from "Remote Control" on DONDA. The rapper called out Ye for leaving him off the album and replacing him with Young Thug. In June, Soulja shot his shot with Kim on social media. Two months later, he called out Kanye by saying he was the "first rapper with Kim Kardashian."

Check out Kim's rapping video below, the version that aired underneath, and Soulja's comment as well.



Instagram