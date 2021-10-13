Although she has been widely applauded for her appearance on Saturday Night Live, Kim Kardashian's hosting gig did not go without controversy. Over the weekend, the beauty mogul took to the SNL stage for what many expected to be a disaster, but Kardashian proved her naysayers otherwise. She cracked jokes at her family's expense, playfully, of course, including estranged husband Kanye West.

Her O.J. Simpson joke did not go over well with victim Nicole Brown Simpson's family, yet still, Kardashian is grateful for the experience. After laying low for a few days, the reality star returned to social media with a post-SNL update.

According to Kim, she has much more to deliver from her hosting gig and plans on delivering the content on social media.

"Sorry I needed a few days to decompress! I can’t wait to share my incredible SNL content with you over the next few days," she wrote in the caption to an Instagram post. "Hosting Saturday Night Live was probably one of the best experiences of my career! The amount of work that the entire @nbcsnl team puts in to make a show like this even possible is unmatched!"

"I’m forever grateful for this experience and to everyone that supported me and worked so hard to make this all possible! Thank you! If you missed the show it’s now streaming on @hulu." Did you see Kim Kardashian's performance? Check out her post below.

