She may have had some doubters at first, but after watching her Saturday Night Live debut last night, there’s no denying that Kim Kardashian was made to entertain. During her opening monologue, the 40-year-old landed all of her jokes, and even threw some subtle comedic shade at her famous family members.

“I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented legit genius who gave me four incredible kids,” she said of her husband, Kanye West, at the start of the show.

“So, when I divorced him, you have to know it just came down to one thing: his personality.”

All jokes aside, Kimye has been spending plenty of time together as of late, working on reconciling their relationship. The rapper headed to New York City with his wife earlier this week, and apparently even helped her write her hilarious monologue.

Even Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, wasn’t safe from Kardashian’s SNL roasts.

“The one thing I’m really proud of is that no one can call me a gold digger. Honestly, I’m not even sure how you become one. So I asked my mom’s boyfriend Corey,” the American socialite said with a smile.

Of course, Kardashian also joked about her own past, referencing the sex tape that helped her skyrocket to fame.

“When they asked, I was like, ‘You want me to host, why? I haven’t had a movie premiere in a really long time,” she said, followed by laughter from the audience.

“Actually, I only had that one movie come out, and no one even told me it was even premiering. It must have slipped my mom’s mind.”

