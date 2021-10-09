Earlier today, it looked as though Kanye West might’ve been dipping out of New York City prior to his wife’s Saturday Night Live appearance, but TMZ reports that the estranged couple were just spotted leaving a hotel together, headed for NBC Studios.

Kim Kardashian has been in the Big Apple since Monday, reportedly working 20-hour days in preparation for her big night. Sources say that the mother of four hasn’t been complaining or creating any drama; as she often talked about on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she takes her work very seriously, and this is no exception.

Gotham/Getty Images

It’s been said that West helped his wife out with her opening monologue, but it remains unclear if he’ll be included in tonight’s episode at all. The rapper has never hosted SNL, although he was a musical guest back in 2018, when Marriage Story star Adam Driver took over the stage for the evening.

As you may have already guessed, Kardashian was spotted wearing head-to-toe Balenciaga. Her all-pink outfit (complete with sparkly boots and a bag to match) stood out in stark contrast to Ye’s all-black outfit.

The KKW Beauty owner has been exclusively wearing the luxury brand as of late – to the Met Gala, to her husband’s streaming parties, and even on a special episode of The Simpsons that was released along with their Paris Fashion Week show.

While it would be cool to see West perform a track or two while his partner hosts, tonight’s musical performances will actually come from Halsey, who recently dropped an album titled, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

See some Saturday Night Live sneak peeks from Kim Kardashian’s Instagram page below.

