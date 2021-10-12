In the months following Kim Kardashian West's initial filing for divorce from hip-hop and fashion icon Kanye West, it was very clear the two had split and would be moving forward with the separation process.

That changed around the time of the Donda release.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kim and the four children she shares with West were at the two initial Donda listening parties and at the third-and-final listening session at Chicago's Soldier Field, the couple's status became less clear, as Kardashian appeared in a wedding dress, on stage with Ye as the album closed out and the replica of the Graduation rapper's childhood home burned around them.

Since then, the couple has made multiple public appearances including at the Met Gala and most recently, preparing for Kardashian's SNL appearance including a monologue in which she took a couple jabs at Kanye himself. There have been reports that the two have been working on their relationship, but based on TMZ's report that Kardashian is getting the couple's Hidden Hills estate in their divorce, it seems that KimYe is nearing its end.

According to TMZ, Kardashian and the West children have been staying at the Hidden Hills estate since the two separated and that is where they will remain.

The estate, which is valued at $60 million, was originally purchased for $20 million and "was essentially rebuilt from the ground up," by West who "spearheaded" most of the construction and design and worked with "famed architects like Alexander Vervoort over several years."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Despite a $40 million increase in value and a lot of West's time and effort, there is reportedly no bad blood between he and Kardashian and the two are working on a buyout price fair for both sides.

Besides helping confirm that the Kardashian/West divorce is still happening, this news gives greater context to West's recent real estate moves which include purchasing a $57 million Malibu beach house, a Belgian bachelor pad and listing his Wyoming ranch for $11 million.

What do you think of Kim getting the Hidden Hills house?

