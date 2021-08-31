Soulja Boy has a bone to pick with Kanye West after the recording artist reportedly took his verse off of the song "Remote Control," which is featured on DONDA. Big Draco shared his verse on social media, claiming that Kanye told him it sounded great and that it was going to make the album. However, with the project out now on all digital streaming platforms, Soulja's verse was nowhere to be found.

The rapper has been going at Kanye all week, tweeting him insults and claiming that he never wants to work with him again. He said that something similar happened while Kanye was dating Amber Rose, claiming that he featured on one of Ye's songs back in the day, but it was scrapped and nobody informed him.

On Tuesday morning, Soulja Boy continued his heated rant against Kanye with a series of tweets, including one that says he was the first rapper to be with Kim Kardashian, sharing a photo of the two together.

"Donda flopped," wrote Soulja on Twitter, despite the fact that the album is expected to debut at the top of the charts. "Kanye ol pickle head ass. Bruh u lame as fuck @kanyewest on God. I might diss u everyday for the rest of my life how I’m feeling @kanyewest. I was the first rapper wit @KimKardashian not u [winking face] @kanyewest. I wanna fight. Do u know how to fight? @kanyewest I feel like u a hoe. Let’s get in the ring?"



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Soulja Boy isn't the only person that's upset that they were removed from the album's final cut. Artists including Chris Brown and Calboy have also spoken out against Kanye following the release, claiming that they also had verses that were rejected.

Check out all of Soulja's recent tweets below.