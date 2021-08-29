Kanye West Finally Releases "DONDA" After Turbulent Rollout

Kanye West has been teasing fans with his new album DONDA for quite some time now although, after every single listening party, he has failed to deliver the album. On Thursday night, fans were especially dejected as there was no album in sight following the event in Chicago. Reports soon surfaced that the album would come out on September 3rd as a way to content with Certified Lover Boy. Those reports then turned into rumors that the album was submitted. Late last night, some tweets seemed to suggest the album may have been scrapped altogether. Now, many fans are waking up to the album, which just hit DSPs moments ago.

As you will see in the streams below, the album currently contains a whopping 26 songs. On Spotify, the tracklist shows 27 songs although "Jail Pt. 2" has been blacked out. No one knows why this is the case, although perhaps it has to do with the fact that the "Jail" we heard at the third listening event did not contain Jay-Z. Songs like "Ok Ok," "Junya," and "Jesus Lord" also come with a part two.

This is the album everyone has been waiting for, and for many, it must be surreal that it is finally here. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Tracklist:

1. Donda Chant

2. Jail

3. God Breathed

4. Off The Grid

5. Hurricane

6. Praise God

7. Jonah

8. Ok Ok

9. Junya

10. Believe What I Say

11. 24

12. Remote Control

13. Moon

14. Heaven And Hell

15. Donda

16. Keep My Spirit Alive

17. Jesus Lord

18. New Again

19. Tell The Vision

20. Lord I Need You

21. Pure Souls

22. Come To Life

23. No Child Left Behind

24. Ok Ok Pt. 2

25. Junya Pt. 2

26. Jesus Lord Pt. 2