It looks like we've been leading up to this moment for months and, finally, Kanye West seems set to face-off against Drake in a battle of first-week sales, releasing DONDA on the very same day as Certified Lover Boy.

Fans have been wondering what would happen if Drake and Kanye West released their highly-anticipated respective albums on the very same day, and it looks like that scenario will actually play out. This morning, Drake hacked into a SportsCenter broadcast and cryptically announced his release date for Certified Lover Boy, which is coming out on September 3. On Apple Music, Kanye's proper album release has effectively been shifted back to that same date now, as many fans have realized, meaning that Kanye is willing to fight against Drake on the same day, much like he did over a decade ago with 50 Cent.



Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Following the third DONDA listening event, and the first at Chicago's Soldier Field, Kanye quietly pushed back his album to September 3, seemingly confirming that he's going to go head-to-head with Drake. This comes following rumblings from Kanye's team that he was going to release the album today, but clearly, that no longer looks like the plan.

What do you think about this? And who do you think will have more first-week sales? Vote in our poll here.



Via Apple Music