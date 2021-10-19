Seemingly everybody has something to say about Kanye West's new hairstyle, which many have been clowning online. The multi-billionaire recently stepped out in Sweden with a questionable haircut, showing off his patchy scalp. Some fans have theorized that Ye is stressed and losing his hair, while others have joked that one of his kids shaved his head. Others are assuming that this is just another one of Ye's on-brand moves, shaking things up with a look and attempting to start a new trend.

An overwhelming number of people have already voiced their opinion on Ye's new cut, calling out other looks that they've preferred from the legendary artist. One of Ye's recent rivals, Soulja Boy, made sure to attack the 44-year-old with a tweet, shaming his barber.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"Somebody fucked Kanye head up," wrote Soulja on Twitter. This follows his rant against Ye from a few weeks ago, which started when Soulja found out his verse was cut off of "Remote Control" on Ye's album DONDA. Since then, he's been trying to attract Ye's attention by constantly coming for him online.

If you haven't seen his new haircut yet, take a look at the picture below, as well as Soulja Boy's reaction underneath.