Kanye West, now legally known simply as Ye, shared a picture of his new hairstyle on Instagram, Monday. The cut features a design shaved into the back of his head.

Ye captioned the photo with an emoji and no further explanation.

Fans had mixed opinions in the comments with Aidin Ross writing "Wtf," while Kid Trunks joking "alright I’m getting you bosley for men on Christmas Day don’t worry."



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Prior to West confirming the haircut for himself, he was spotted by fans during his trip to Europe rocking the new look. While abroad, Ye performed some of his biggest hits at an exclusive wedding in Venice, Italy

Earlier today, a Los Angeles judge officially approved West's name change to Ye. The legendary rapper has spoken in the past about using Ye as his full name, telling radio host Big Boy in 2018: “I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible. In the Bible it means you. So, I’m you. And I’m us. It’s us. It went from being Kanye, which means the only one to just Ye, just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused—everything. It’s more of a reflection of who we are [as] beings.”

Check out Ye's new hairstyle below.