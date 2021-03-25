Before he started dating Megan Fox, pop-punk renaissance man Machine Gun Kelly was in a short-lived relationship with fitness model Sommer Ray. The two were spotted together throughout the course of several months and in the latest episode of Logan Paul's podcast Impaulsive, Sommer explained why things didn't work out with MGK.

According to Sommer Ray, Machine Gun Kelly started acting pretty shady near the end of their relationship, turning off his phone before they went to bed and telling her that, because of COVID-19 restrictions, she couldn't attend his video shoot for "Bloody Valentine". If you've watched the music video for that song, you already know that it marked the beginning of MGK's relationship with actress Megan Fox. Sommer says that MGK cheated on her with Fox but she's not too upset, claiming that they never had sex during their three-month fling and saying that she would have done the same thing had the tables been turned.

"I dated Colson, never had sex with him... I make you wait at least three months because I have to make sure that you’re someone good to me," said Sommer Ray, calling herself a "prude". "I’m not going to make you a number if you’re not good to me. Colson just never passed the test."



iamKevinWong.com/MEGA/Getty Images

The model proceeded to drop a bombshell, saying that her rapper/rock star ex-boyfriend cheated on her with Megan Fox. "I don’t really feel bad saying that because he did kind of cheat on me with Megan Fox," she said, recalling a story of their trip to Puerto Rico. "I waited in the hotel the whole time while he’s filming with [Megan] and I’m not really thinking anything of it. I thought she was older and had kids and was married and stuff."

She's not mad about Machine Gun cheating on her though. She says that, if she had a shot with Megan Fox, she'd have done the exact same thing. "I’m like, dude, I’d probably do the same thing, like I’d cheat on Colson with Megan Fox if it was the other way around," she said.

Logan Paul and his co-hosts tried to play devil's advocate but you could hear that they all understood why MGK dashed off with Megan Fox. Watch the clip above.

[via]