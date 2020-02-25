There may be a new romance in Machine Gun Kelly's life. As his best friend Pete Davidson's name was in headlines over the comedian's recent interview with Charlamagne Tha God, MGK was reportedly spending some time with a famous Instagram model. According to TMZ, Machine Gun Kelly was spotted at West Hollywood's famous Rainbow Bar & Grill, a hotspot parked right next to The Roxy venue on the Sunset Strip.

The outlet shared a brief clip of the rapper as he enjoyed a performance while hanging out with Sommer Ray. The 23-year-old social media influencer and clothing designer boasts over 24 million followers and reportedly met Kelly years ago when they appeared on Wild N Out in the same episode. The two were on the same team together.

Last month, MGK and Summer enjoyed a vacation in the Bahamas with a few friends including YouTube celebrity Brother Nature. The rapper has previously been rumored to be romantically tied to Noah Cyrus, Chantel Jefferies, Demi Lovato, and Halsey. Time will only tell if MGK has locked things down with Sommer, but for now, watch the episode of Wild N Out with Machine Gun Kelly and Sommer Ray below.