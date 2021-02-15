Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox both posted cute pictures in honor of Valentine's Day expressing their love. Kelly described Fox as his "bloody valentine," with a necklace that seems to contain a droplet of blood within it.

"I wear your blood around my neck," Kelly captioned the post. "My bloody valentine."

Fox followed him up with a more poetic post:

There goes my heart manifest outside of my body draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy... The journey will likely be perilous but there is no destination without him. Happy valentine’s day rehab barbie.

In celebration of Valentine's Day, the couple is also selling a limited merch collection that includes a "my bloody valentine" themed voodoo doll and a vibrator.

Earlier this month, Kelly performed on Saturday Night Live, giving what Fox described as the "best performance that show has ever seen."

Kelly and Fox began dating back in June 2020. Soon after going public, Fox starred in the music video for Kelly's song "Bloody Valentine."

“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” she said in an interview with Give Them Lala… And Randall. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has like ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.

