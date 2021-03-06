Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly make up one of Hollywood’s steamiest couples. The duo are often the subject of engagement rumors and paparazzi ambushes, calling one another “two halves of the same soul.” On Friday, they teamed up with another rumored Hollywood musical couple, Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun.

While it is not confirmed whether the two are officially together or not, the couples both arrived and left together in two separate cars, and Avril and Mod Sun were spotted holding hands on March 2nd. Mod Sun’s most recent album Internet Killed The Rockstar features Avril on the track “Flames,” so many have speculated that the two have a budding romance.

The double date occurred at BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles, an upscale restaurant where many celebrities are bombarded by paparazzi. The two couples were seen walking out of the restaurant together on Friday night hand-in-hand, with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox staying behind for a few minutes after their meal to greet fans. After the couples had dinner, they all went to Rainbow Bar & Grill where Mod Sun shared a video of the restaurant playing he and Avril’s song “Flames.” “This just happened,” he writes. “Wtf! (crying emoji) movie.”



Mod Sun/Instagram

Hopefully, we’ll learn more about Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun’s possible romance soon. Check out some of the double-date photos below.

