Eminem surprise-released his second album of the year, Music To Be Murdered By - Side B (Deluxe Edition), and on it, he called out a bunch of other rappers by name. In addition to offering advice to Drake and warning Future that, soon, people would be thinking of him in the past tense, Em also had words for a number of people on the standout record "Zeus". He spoke to Rihanna and apologized for formerly siding with Chris Brown, which he stated in some leaked lyrics from a decade ago, and he also threw some late shots at Snoop Dogg.

"Last thing I need is Snoop doggin' me/Man, Dogg, you was like a damn god to me/Nah, not really/I had 'dog' backwards," raps Eminem on the track.

His bars made headlines across hip-hop news outlets, as well as some larger publications, and it took some time to get a proper response out of the man being targeted. While Snoop Dogg is active at all hours of the day on social media, he seemingly did not give Em's words the time of day... or did he?



Snoop Dogg and Eminem performs at day 3 of the 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

Some people are convinced that one of Snoop's subliminal messages from last week was actually his quasi-response to Eminem, and it low-key makes sense. Although he decides to make this more of a general message, Snoop wrote:

"Back in the day if someone hated you, it meant you did something WRONG now a days it means you did something RIGHT!!"

The message was posted to Instagram, and commenters are all connecting it back to "Zeus".

"Em still hard," wrote one of the top comments. "Subs are weak Snoop, pick up the mic or the phone," said another. "Didn't realize you was a hater," added a third.

Do you think Snoop's response was here all along?






