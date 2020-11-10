There has been much speculation regarding the relationship between Lil Uzi Vert and City Girls rapper JT. It's rumored that they've been secretly dating for some time, but neither rapper has truly confirmed or denied a romance. When asked about her relationship with Uzi months ago, JT giggled her way through her answer while denying the gossip that she broke up with him. The two seem to take subliminal shots at one another on social media, including posting photos or writing rude messages, but no one really knows what's going on.

Recently, JT wrote on her Instagram Story, "Stupid ass mutha f*ckin clown!" She added, "It don't get no better than me all these hoes ran through, dummy!" JT didn't specify who or what she was referring to, but people believed it had something to do with Uzi. Then, Lil Uzi Vert send out an enigmatic tweet that reads, "Don't ever talk to me again." He ended his message with an emoji that had its mouth zipped shut.

This most recent exchange is just the latest in a series of puzzling posts by each artist as fans have taken to social media to read between the lines. You can check out the posts for yourself below.