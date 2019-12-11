One of our preferred characters on social media, Snoop Dogg generally posts some ace content for us all to enjoy. With enough daily posts to clog up your feed, Uncle Snoop blends memes with personal photos to curate one of the better pages on Instagram. His online contributions have been celebrated and, as he grows into more of a legend by the day, he loves to reminisce on old times. Every Thursday, you can bet top dollar that he will be sharing a throwback shot of himself with some of the all-time greats. We'll see what he goes with tomorrow but, this morning, the West Coast staple shared shots with his wife Shante Broadus, detailing their glo-up from 1992 until a few years ago.

Snoop Dogg and his wife have been together for decades, celebrating their love in front of the world and perfecting their bond behind closed doors. The two are not entirely personal, choosing to keep their family life separate from the social media shenanigans we've grown used to these days. Still, Snoop loves to post memories with his favorite lady on the planet. Posting pictures that they took with a 21-year difference, the rapper and his wife levelled up tremendously, transitioning from casual wear to fancy formal attire. These two looked great back then but, much like a fine wine, they've only gotten better with age.

Peep the above and below photos to see how they've changed over the years.