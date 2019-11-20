For those who hold the West Coast dear to heart, Snoop Dogg's Instagram page remains a must-follow. Yet for every savage meme he shares comes a valuable dose of hip-hop history, particularly centered around the Los Angeles scene. Seeing as he's among the game's most legendary icons, you can bet he's assembled no shortage of stories and memories to share. Not to mention his understanding of the royal lineage, which he recently took to IG to celebrate through some incredible artwork.

Enos Solomon/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Though the artist in question went sadly uncredited, their work is certainly stunning to behold. Depicting Ice Cube, 2Pac Shakur, and Snoop Dogg as kings of yore, decked out in royal garb and looking appropriately regal, makes for a powerful image on many levels. First, seeing three of the West's most revered lyricists equated to kings. And second, the blending of urban culture with that of the royal monarchy and the juxtaposition it creates. All in all, whoever put those images to the canvas did a bang-up job, and Snoop did well to highlight the pieces.

