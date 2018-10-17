married couple
- SportsTom Brady Talks Game-Day Sex With Gisele: “That Wouldn’t Be My Pre-Game Warmup"Tom Brady got grilled by "Armchair Expert" host Dax Shepard about his sex life with supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen, and surprisingly he had an answer for the inquiring minds out there.By Keenan Higgins
- Pop CultureTom Hanks On Being Quarantined With Rita Wilson For COVID-19Tom Hanks speaks about being quarantined with his wife, Rita Wilson, while battling COVID-19.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsTana Mongeau Claims “Jake [Paul] Could F*cking Kill My Whole Family, I Will Always Love Him”Tana poured her soul out in her latest Youtube video.By Lynn S.
- GramSnoop Dogg & His Wife Had An Outstanding Glo-Up In 21-Year Before & After PhotosSnoop Dogg and Shante Broadus have been together forever.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTeyana Taylor Forced Iman Shumpert To Wear The Tiniest Shorts For Mom's BdayIman slipped on the shorts for the sake of the party theme By Chantilly Post
- MusicOffset Implies He's Missing Cardi B's "Birkin P***y"Offset is fiending for some designer sex.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Duval Advises Cardi B To Take Offset Back: "Life Too Short"Lil Duval thinks things could be worse. By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsJada Pinkett Smith Explains Why She No Longer Calls Will Smith Her HusbandJada explains why she and Will no longer refer to themselves as a married couple.By Alex Zidel