Skip Bayless has put his foot in his mouth a lot over the past couple of decades. Whether he is talking about Tim Tebow, LeBron James, or even Kevin Durant, Bayless always seems to find himself at the center of controversy. There has been much debate about Skip's authenticity and whether or not he actually means what he says-- his hot takes verge on too-shocking-to-believe at times. Regardless, Bayless is still going strong with his awful takes, and he seems to make people laugh, even if for the wrong reasons.

Lately, Bayless has been in the news thanks to his Twitter spat with Kevin Durant, and given this virality, we figured it would be a great time to present some of Skip's worst tweets of all time. From hot takes to classless puns, Skip has never shied away from being the bad guy on social media. So without further ado, here are some of his worst moments on the bird app.

Skip Says Tim Tebow Is Better Than Cam Newton

Skip Bayless absolutely loves Tim Tebow so it should come as no surprise that the former quarterback makes up a large part of this list. Coming out of Florida, Skip thought Tebow would be the future of the NFL thanks to his leadership and ability to win games late. As a result, Skip went through a phase of claiming that Tebow was better than a vast majority of the NFL talents we praise today. Included in that list was none other than Cam Newton. While Newton has certainly had his struggles as of late, there is no denying that he has had a much better career than Tebow, thus making this hot take one for the garbage bin.

Skip Bayless Says Johnny Manziel Will Have A Better Career Than LeBron James

This could easily be Skip's most unhinged take in his career. He has always hated LeBron James, and when Johnny Manziel got drafted by the Cleveland Browns, Bayless found a way to offer up perhaps the craziest take one could ever imagine. Skip effectively said that Manziel will one day surpass LeBron's stardom in Cleveland, which was a dumbfounding statement if we've ever heard one. Manziel ended up being one of the biggest busts in NFL history, and these days, he is playing football on Twitch. As for LeBron, he brought Cleveland a championship and even has his own school in Akron, Ohio. Needless to say, Skip took a massive L on this one.

Skip Takes Derek Fisher Over Steve Kerr

All you have to look at here is the fact that Steve Kerr has three NBA titles as a head coach, while Derek Fisher has zero. Fisher isn't even coaching in the NBA anymore, which just goes to show how wrong Skip was on this. Bayless always seemed to be skeptical of Kerr, and at the time, this probably wasn't the worst take imaginable. In hindsight, however, it's hard not to laugh.

Skip Once Again Disrespects Cam Newton, Chooses Josh Freeman Over Him

Here is an exercise for you. Go on Google, and type Josh Freeman Pro Football Reference. There, you will find everything you need to know about whether or not the former Buccaneers quarterback had a better career than Cam Newton. Freeman has not played in the NFL since 2015, and he was only a starter for about three seasons. In those three seasons, he had one solid year, but it was never enough to really get him anywhere. Cam, on the other hand, is a former MVP who even led his team to a Super Bowl game. Sure, they lost, but he at least did something. Given this information, it's comical just how flat Skip fell here.

Skip Calls Jay-Z Overrated, Declares Nelly Better

For the purposes of this list, we decided to go off the sports script and include something music-related. As you can see, Skip decided to call Jay-Z overrated, while dubbing Nelly as a better songwriter and hitmaker. If you're a hip-hop head, this was a truly blasphemous tweet, but coming from Skip, you can't expect anything less. After all, the guy is 70 years old, so there is no point arguing with him about this. Sometimes you just have to let someone be wrong.

Skip Offers Up A Ridiculously Ill-Timed Chris Brown Pun

This one isn't a hot take but it falls under the umbrella of cringe-worthy. Quite frankly, it doesn't even really deserve an explanation. It's just kind of rancid, and yet another reminder of just how much Twitter was the Wild West back in 2009.

Skip Takes RG3 Over Andrew Luck

Neither of these two quarterbacks really accomplished much throughout their careers. Much of this was due to injuries, and now, they are both out of the game. However, it has become obvious to everyone at this point that Luck was the better quarterback and by a significant margin. RG3's style of play was perfect for the college game, but it just didn't suit the pros all that well. It was flashy and fun to watch, but it didn't lead to any longevity. As for Luck, he attempted multiple playoff runs, and almost took the Colts to a Super Bowl. Simply put, Luck won was easily the better of the two.

Skip Calls Von Miller Overrated

Skip loves to call people overrated, and back in 2011, he was using that designation on Von Miller who now plays for the Los Angeles Rams. Throughout his career as a Bronco, Miller was one of the best linebackers in the entire NFL, and he even won Super Bowl MVP in a year where Peyton Manning was the quarterback for the Broncos. Miller was the most important player on a championship roster, and it ultimately made Skip's tweet one of his worst. Say what you will about Miller now, but when he was in his prime, Miller was easily the scariest man on the field.

Skip Claims Peyton Manning Will Regret Going To The Broncos

Manning went to a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2014 and two years later he won the Super Bowl with the very same team. Meanwhile, the Titans and 49ers struggled in those ensuing years, which ultimately demonstrated that Manning made the right decision. As for Tebow, he jumped from team to team and never found success as a QB, ever again. In fact, he went on to become a failed baseball prospect and a failed tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars. At this point, it's almost like Skip is putting a curse on the people he likes.

Skip Balls Brandon Weeden A Future Star

This one is self-explanatory really. Brandon Weeden was terrible with the Cleveland Browns and he never did anything starter worthy. Sure, he wasn't the Browns' worst QB in the last decade, but that's not exactly a difficult thing to accomplish. This was simply another case of Skip falling flat on his face, and it's fun to look back on the take and make fun of it for just how shortsighted it really was.

