Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have had their fair share of struggles so far this season. This is mainly due to the fact that the offense has been forcing things at times, and it has left them in a vulnerable position. Turnovers have plagued the team, and Mahomes is having his worst statistical season to date. Despite this, the Chiefs are on a five-game winning streak and are first in the AFC West. Needless to say, it looks like they will be back in the playoffs again this season.

Having said that, Mahomes struggled last night as the Chiefs defeated the Broncos by a score of 22-9. Mahomes had zero touchdowns and less than 200 yards passing, which was enough to garner some harsh criticism from none other than Skip Bayless of Undisputed.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Paley Center for Media

During today's show, Bayless claimed that Mahomes has essentially fallen off of a cliff when it comes to his production and that he is simply not good enough right now. He even had a wild hot, saying that Mahomes is the worst thrower in the entire league.

"I cannot remember a young quarterback, who's been an MVP and Super Bowl MVP, falling this far this fast," Bayless said all while taking to Twitter, noting "Patrick Mahomes has the single worst throwing mechanics in the league and it ain’t close."

Considering what Mahomes has done in just four seasons, Bayless' critique is extremely harsh. However, you come to expect this from Bayless, who is an elite hot take merchant.