Skip Bayless has been offering up a ton of praise to Kevin Durant as of late. While Durant isn't exactly willing to accept this praise from Skip, it appears as though the Undisputed host doesn't care. For instance, on yesterday's show, Bayless noted that he finds Durant to be a phenomenal player and that he doesn't want to take his bait on Twitter.

Bayless loves to criticize LeBron James, and many believe his ploys for KD's heart are simply a way to discredit LeBron. Either way, Durant gave Skip a lot more to fawn over last night as he put up 34 points against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets won the game, and it had Skip offering up some big hot takes this morning.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Paley Center for Media

As you can see in the clip below, Bayless essentially calls KD the best player since Michael Jordan. Most people would put Kobe Bryant and LeBron James in that category, however, Bayless firmly believes that KD is well on his way to surpassing both of them. Of course, it is a pretty bold take to offer up here, but as we all know, Skip is a troll who always has a greater agenda with his takes.

This is one of those conversations that will stir up a ton of debate, so let us know if you agree with Bayless, in the comments section below.