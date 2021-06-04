One of Seth Rogen's classic films unexpectedly experienced somewhat of a resurgence this week. Longtime fans of Rogen have undoubtedly seen Superbad, the 2007 high school party comedy that starred Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse. One of the most memorable and iconic recurring jokes in Superbad was the character Fogell's fake ID, which unbelievable stated that his name was McLovin.

Well, it turns out that McLovin's 40th birthday just passed on Thursday. The birthdate on the fake Hawaii driver’s license June 3, 1981, meaning that the extremely fictional McLovin would now be 40 years old. For a refresher on the fake ID, watch the clip from Superbad below. Be advised, the video does contain strong language.

To celebrate McLovin's 40th birthday, several fans hit Twitter to remember one of Superbad's most hilarious characters. Check out some of the top reactions below.

The massive outpouring of support for McLovin's birthday on social media even prompted a response from Seth Rogen himself, who took a moment to recognize who old and immature that fake ID actually was.

"Happy 40th birthday McLovin," the prolific Canadian comedian, actor, writer, and film producer wrote on Twitter on Thursday. "We wrote this joke when were 14 years old."

Funny enough, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, the actor who portrayed Fogell in Superbad, will also be celebrating his birthday this month, and he'll be turning 32 years old. Happy birthday to Mintz-Plasse and his unforgettable alter ego McLovin!

