Seth Rogen says that he and his Freaks & Geeks co-star Jason Segel both auditioned for the role of Cheddar in Eminem's iconic film, 8 Mile, which he recalled in his new memoir, Yearbook.

“Auditioning is embarrassing in the best of times. Add the fact that one of my best friends is watching me do it and that we’re both reading for rappers from Detroit, which we could not have been less right for," Rogen writes in the book, according to Insider.



He goes on to explain that the two actors were unable to make it through their audition because they couldn't stop laughing.

Rogen recalls performing dialogue such as, "Yo, yo, mothafucka! It’s Chedda! What up, bitch!” and “Yo, yo, Rabbit! You gotta record your shit at Paisley Park, yo!”

“I started laughing hysterically,” Rogen says in the book. “And so did Jason. We literally couldn’t make it through the auditions. As soon as one of us started the scene, the other would lose it…It was so silly, we couldn’t finish. We just excused ourselves and saw ourselves out, tears streaming down our faces.”

Suffice it to say, neither actor landed the role and Evan Jones would go on to star as Cheddar.

