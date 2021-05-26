Both Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock have spoken out against Cancel Culture and its influence on entertainment, especially comedy, but Seth Rogen doesn't seem to agree. Most recently, Rock stated that Cancel Culture has become so rigid that it's made television shows "boring." Rogen appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (May 25) and said he didn't understand why so many comedians have been complaining about Cancel Culture, hinting that some are being held accountable for their poor choices.

“To me, when I see comedians complaining about this kind of thing, I don’t understand what they’re complaining about,” said Rogen. “If you’ve made a joke that’s aged terribly, accept it. And if you don’t think it’s aged terribly, then say that.”



Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

“Getting criticism is one of the things that goes along with being an artist, and if you don’t like that, then don’t be a comedian anymore. To me, it’s not worth complaining about to the degree I see other comedians complaining about.” The actor was asked if he's had to do any sort of social media clean-up by deleting old messages, tweets, or comments. Rogen answered that his style of comedy didn't require him to do so.

“I was never a comedian that made jokes that were truly designed to target groups that were subjugated in some way,” he said. “Have we done that without realizing it? Definitely. And those things are in our movies and they’re out there, and they’re things that I am more than happy to say that they have not aged well."

“But in my career, I’ve never made a joke that’s outwardly horrific in some way, and if you have, I would question why you did that. Saying terrible things is bad, so if you’ve said something terrible, then it’s something you should confront in some way, shape, or form. I don’t think that’s ‘Cancel Culture’, that’s you saying something terrible if that’s what you’ve done.”

Check out a clip of his interview below and let us know if you agree with his stance.

