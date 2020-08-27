Censorship is something that doesn't bode well with 50 Cent. The multihyphenate mogul has built a career from the streets to the boardroom, and for decades he's been turning heads and causing a stir. The outspoken rapper doesn't hold back when using his social media platforms to address pop culture issues or just troll people who may owe him money, and with every antic, Cancel Culture comes knocking. In a recent interview with Variety, 50 Cent spoke about his tendency to incite ire among public circles.



“I’m an entertainer, so to entertain is, I believe, to provoke emotion... I don’t believe I can be canceled. They gotta go to jail to get canceled, they gotta shoot a girl,” 50 Cent added, presumably referring to Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion's July incident. “You gotta do something extremely bad to be canceled, and I think it’s so unfair to the people that are canceled.”

Elsewhere, Fif spoke on how marginalized groups who are often underrepresented are now finding themselves supported through various avenues. However, the Power producer said that heterosexual men are grasping for straws because there isn't an institution to help them.

“If you say something about someone who chooses something different, there’s organizations set up to start sending things around to get signatures and stuff. And tell me this, as a heterosexual male, who’s going to send things around to get signatures based on your failures?" he said. "There’s no one. There’s no organization. Certain demographics have been conditioned because they’ve been taken advantage of in the earliest stages. Once inferior, now they’re superior because we have no organization. The biggest target is heterosexual males in general.” Do you agree with Fif?

