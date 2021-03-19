Tokyo Jetz Responds To Getting Canceled With "Cancel Culture"

Last summer was characterized by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as the protests happening across the United States in response to police brutality. With the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery all fresh on people's minds in 2020, Hip-Hop fans were shocked when reports surfaced that Atlanta-based rapper Tokyo Jetz had gone viral for an insensitive joke that mocked George Floyd's death. She quickly apologized, but the news definitely left a stain on her legacy. Now, several months later, it appears that the Grand Hustle artist is touching on the controversy surrounding her last summer on her new project Cancel Culture.

On the cover of her new project, Tokyo Jetz literally strips herself down for a vulnerable pose in a shimmering two-piece. Surrounding the Grand Hustle rapper is a flood of negative and disparaging comments and messages about Tokyo Jetz. One disturbing text bubble reads, "Police finna catch ya son lackin in pop that lil n*gga." Another one mocks Tokyo Jetz' relevance, saying, "Everyone saying Tokyo jetz cancelled... welll when tf you ever heard someone say ' play that Tokyo '' tf."

Cancel Culture arrives today laced with 14 tracks, featuring the T.I.-assisted "Know The Rules" and "When We Ride" with Kevin Gates. Other guest appearances on the project include Toosii, Jackboy, and Tokyo Vanity.

Will you be giving Tokyo Jetz' latest project a listen?

Tracklist

1. Intro

2. At Em'

3. Been Did That

4. Know The Rules (with T.I.)

5. Lotto

6. When We Ride (feat. Kevin Gates)

7. Flu Game

8. Gang

9. WYTD (feat. Toosii)

10. One Up

11. YAK (feat. Jackboy)

12. S.O.D.D. (feat. Tokyo Vanity)

13. Don't Kill My Vibe

14. FUXK IT