K Hus Pays Homage To A Classic With "Superbad Freestyle"

Long Island rapper K Hus has officially returned to the fold with a new single "Superbad Freestyle," a tribute to the beloved Jonah Hill and Michael Cera-led 2007 comedy. And while the film centers around the blundering misadventures of several young high schoolers coming of age, K Hus appears far more focused and disciplined than the likes of McLovin. Taking to a distorted guitar riff, Hus wastes little time in diving straight into the bars.

"Put VVs on my fingers, look good when I smoke an opp down to stinger," he spits, whipping his flow into a quicker pace. "I met her on clubhouse she told me to ping her, told her I rap but she thinks I'm a singer / She got a friend told her to bring her, they fight for the dick like they on Jerry Springer." For the most part, "Superbad Freestyle" is a solid showcase for K Hus, a young rapper who might not be on everyone's radar quite yet. Perhaps we'll see more from him in the coming months, especially if he continues to fire off loosies like this one.

Check it out for yourself now, and sound off if you're interested in whatever K Hus has cooking up.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Put VVs on my fingers, look good when I smoke an opp down to stinger

I met her on clubhouse she told me to ping her, told her I rap but she thinks I'm a singer

She got a friend told her to bring her, they fight for the dick like they on Jerry Springer